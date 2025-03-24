Greenland’s Prime Minister, Mute Egede, accused Washington on Monday of interfering in its political affairs by sending a US delegation to the Danish territory, which is coveted by US President Donald Trump.
Egede said US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz would visit Greenland this week, with Usha Vance, the wife of US Vice-President JD Vance.
Usha Vance was to attend a dogsled race with her son.
Greenlandic media reports said the delegation also included US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a former mining executive.
He has refused to rule out the use of force to achieve that aim.
Greenland – which is seeking to become fully independent from Copenhagen – and Denmark itself have both repeatedly rebuffed Trump, insisting that only Greenlanders can decide their future.
Egede said Washington had previously been told there would be “no talks” on any subject until a new Greenlandic Government was in place to conduct business.
The general election on March 11 left him heading a caretaker Government.
“It should be said clearly that our integrity and democracy must be respected without foreign interference,” Egede said in a post on Facebook.
He added that the US delegation’s visit “cannot be seen as just a private visit”.
“[Waltz] is Trump’s confidant and closest adviser, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump’s mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit,” Egede told Sermitsiaq.
Ulrik Pram Gad of the Danish Institute for International Studies called the visit an “aggressive move” by Washington.
“They haven’t been invited by Greenlanders. They haven’t been invited by the Danes. They just announced that they will go,” he told AFP.
Greenland holds massive untapped mineral and oil reserves, including rare earths crucial to the green transition and seen as a potential springboard to independence.
It is also strategically located in the Arctic between North America and Europe, with rising US, Chinese and Russian interest in the region as climate change opens up shipping routes previously covered by ice.
According to opinion polls, most of the island’s 57,000 inhabitants of Greenland support independence from Denmark but not annexation by Washington.