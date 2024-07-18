A Secret Service spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since the rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, which left one man dead, Cheatle has faced mounting calls for her resignation, including from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. She has taken responsibility for her agency’s failure to prevent the attack but has said she will not resign.

“The buck stops with me,” Cheatle told ABC News earlier this week. “I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary.”

Her public dressing-down by a group of US senators at the GOP convention reflected the deep breach between top Republican officials and the agency, which is charged with the protection of the country’s leaders.

The tense confrontation lasted about four minutes, according to onlookers, as the senators followed behind Cheatle, who walked swiftly away from them without speaking. It played out as speakers several floors below gave remarks on the third night of the GOP gathering.

The incident began when the senators confronted the Secret Service director in a luxury suite at the arena, where she was watching the event. At least one Trump adviser appeared to be with the group of lawmakers.

Donald Trump, left, and JD Vance during the Republican National Convention. Photo / Getty Images

Cheatle tried to leave the box after the senators berated her for about two minutes, saying she would answer questions later. Cheatle said she would leave the box so others could watch the festivities. “We’re going with you!” Barrasso could be heard yelling. Other senators on the ground included Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, according to a longer version of the video posted on X by Blackburn.

One GOP aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe what led to the encounter, said it was precipitated by frustration among Republican senators about a closed-door briefing that lawmakers received Wednesday from federal officials.

“A number of senators caught wind that she was present here at the forum in a suite and after not having their questions answered earlier today during the briefing, they thought, ‘Let’s go up and [ask] some questions,’” the aide said. “She refused to answer questions and started running away, and they followed her.”

Anger has risen in the GOP since Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump, with Republicans demanding answers from the Secret Service about how a shooter got on top of a building about 150 metres away during the rally and had a clear shot at the former president.

Trump’s team has also clashed with the Secret Service in recent months over security arrangements, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Cheatle met with a number of Trump advisers earlier this week, they said.

Trump advisers have complained privately for days that the Secret Service should have secured the building where the gunman was perched Saturday, but Trump has not wanted to publicly criticize the department, partially because he trusts his detail and credits them with getting him off the stage safely, people who have spoken to him said.