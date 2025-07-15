A wildfire has destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge and closed the national park's North Rim for the 2025 season. Photo / Getty Images

A historic lodge in Grand Canyon National Park was one of dozens of structures destroyed by a wildfire in northern Arizona that has prompted evacuations and forced the closure of the North Rim to visitors for the remainder of the 2025 season, authorities say.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim, was consumed by the Dragon Bravo Fire, a blaze sparked earlier this month that had engulfed 2000ha and destroyed at least 50 structures as of Monday (NZ time). It was burning about 56km south from the bigger White Sage Fire, which was “experiencing rapid growth” to the north and east on Monday after erupting last week near Arizona’s border with Utah.

The White Sage Fire had burned more than 16,000ha by Monday, doubling in size from the previous day. Firefighters had yet to get containment around any of the perimeter of either fire, according to federal officials.

“As stewards of some of our country’s most beloved national treasures, we are devastated by the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge,” Aramark, the lodge’s operator, said in a statement on Monday. “We are grateful that all our employees and guests have been safely evacuated.”

The Grand Canyon Lodge, perched 2400m above sea level, housed dining facilities, a gift store and a post office, and it offered visitors a stunning view of the canyon. The original building burned down in 1932, four years after it was completed, and a new lodge that was known to visitors today was built on its footprint, according to the Grand Canyon Historical Society. It reopened in 1937 and the new building reused much of the original stonework.