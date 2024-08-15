People have been asked to gather and remember 10-year-old Sophie Wang at the Gold Coast on Friday as support grows for her distraught father.
Dr Yun Wang raised the alarm when he found his daughter at their Emerald Lakes home in Carrara on Tuesday night, reportedly when he returned home from work.
Wang could reportedly be heard by neighbours screaming after discovering Sophie’s body.
“This is absolutely sickening, gut-wrenching, awful,” Queensland Premier Steven Miles said of the incident.
“I just can’t imagine how that father felt and hearing the reports of him screaming – nobody would ever wish that on him.”
Wang is an associate professor in chemistry and forensic science at Griffith University, which has thrown its support behind the respected academic.
“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic death of the daughter of a valued member of the Griffith community,” a university spokesperson said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
Wang’s Griffith University profile said he is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, completing his postdoctoral training at the University of Texas in the United States, and the University of Sydney.
He earned his PhD degree from China’s Fudan University, according to his profile.
The Gold Coast community is reeling after the young girl’s death, with her school offering counselling to students, staff and parents.
“Our prayers are with the family, friends, first responders and all affected by the loss of this beloved child in her home,” it said in a statement.
“Our priority is supporting our community at this difficult time. We have mobilised our counselling and pastoral care teams to provide comprehensive support to students, staff, and parents as our community comes to terms with this distressing news.”