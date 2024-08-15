Paramedics attempted to revive the girl but she was declared dead at the “incredibly confronting” scene.

Yingying Xu, 46, named by multiple media outlets as Wang’s wife and Sophie’s mother, was arrested in a nearby street hours later and charged with murder.

Xu was remanded in custody after her matter appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was adjourned until November 29.

Yingying Xu, left, has been charged with the murder of Sophie Wang, right.

An hour-long vigil will be held from 4pm at Emerald Lakes’ The Boulevard on Friday as the shocked community rallies behind Sophie’s grieving father.

“This is absolutely sickening, gut-wrenching, awful,” Queensland Premier Steven Miles said of the incident.

“I just can’t imagine how that father felt and hearing the reports of him screaming – nobody would ever wish that on him.”

Wang is an associate professor in chemistry and forensic science at Griffith University, which has thrown its support behind the respected academic.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic death of the daughter of a valued member of the Griffith community,” a university spokesperson said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Wang’s Griffith University profile said he is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, completing his postdoctoral training at the University of Texas in the United States, and the University of Sydney.

He earned his PhD degree from China’s Fudan University, according to his profile.

The Gold Coast community is reeling after the young girl’s death, with her school offering counselling to students, staff and parents.

“Our prayers are with the family, friends, first responders and all affected by the loss of this beloved child in her home,” it said in a statement.

“Our priority is supporting our community at this difficult time. We have mobilised our counselling and pastoral care teams to provide comprehensive support to students, staff, and parents as our community comes to terms with this distressing news.”

Police said the crime scene had been challenging for first responders.

“In my 15-year career as a detective, it’s one of the most confronting scenes that I have seen,” Detective Acting Inspector Kent Ellis said.