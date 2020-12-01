Girl 'bleeding everywhere' after injury on WhiteWater World slide on Gold Coast

The girl was bleeding after the ride, her mother said. Photo / Supplied

A Queensland family is considering pursuing legal action against Dreamworld after a young girl suffered a shocking injury to her genitals on a water slide.

The eight-year-old girl and her siblings went on the Fully 6 slides at WhiteWater World – Dreamworld's sister park and Gold Coast neighbour – on November 22.

But at the end of the ride, the girl emerged from the water with blood "pouring out" and had suffered a severe vaginal tear, her mother told the The Courier-Mail.

The Fully 6 slides ride at WhiteWater World. Photo / Supplied

"She's crying, in pain, bleeding everywhere. They didn't take it seriously," she said.

The Fully 6 ride features six slides "with varying thrill levels" including open-aired, partially enclosed, enclosed with light effects and "totally steep for the ultimate body slide experience", according to WhiteWater World.

All riders must be at least 1.2 metres tall and weigh no more than 120 kilograms.

"Ride is not suitable for pregnant guests. Single riders per slide only," its description states.

In a statement to news.com.au on Tuesday, a WhiteWater World spokeswoman said the theme park "acknowledges the injury sustained by the guest in question".

"It can be confirmed that the guest met all manufacturer requirements for the attraction and was given detailed and repeated instructions on how to position herself for the slide, including a physical demonstration by a slide operator," the water park said.

It said the girl presented to WhiteWater World's park health facility.

Her injury was assessed by a team member – a registered nurse and paramedic – and an ambulance was called.

"The injury was reported to Workplace Health and Safety Queensland by WhiteWater World upon the guest's admission to hospital and an internal investigation continues," the theme park said.

"Our thoughts remain with the guest and her family and we wish her a full and fast recovery."

Thunder Rapid Rides victims Roozi Araghi, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Cindy Low. Photo / Supplied

The family is being represented by Shine Lawyers.

Dreamworld and WhiteWater World's parent company Ardent Leisure was fined A$3.6 million in September after pleading guilty to three charges relating to the deaths of four people on the Thunder River Rapids ride in October 2016.

New Zealander Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi all suffered fatal injuries when they were thrown from their raft in the unloading area and either trapped or ejected into the water beneath a mechanised conveyor, an inquest heard.

Coroner James McDougall said there was a "total" and "systemic failure by Dreamworld to ensure all aspects of safety".

Shine Lawyers and Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have been contacted for comment.