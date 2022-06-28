In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, right, is seated beside her attorney, Christian Everdell, during her sentencing. Illustration / Elizabeth Williams, AP

Ghislaine Maxwell has addressed the court at her sentencing hearing - breaking her silence on Jeffrey Epstein for the first time in her entire legal process.

Wearing navy prison overalls and ankle shackles, she said: "I empathise deeply with all the victims in this case," she said.

"I realise I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein to commit these crimes. My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him."

Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in supplying girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, as part of one of the largest sex-trafficking rings in US history.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell was convicted late last year on five of six sexual abuse counts, the most serious for sex trafficking minors, and her sentence could amount to an effective life term behind bars.

In court this morning, Judge Alison Nathan said that the sentencing guidelines would be taken from 2003, when the last offence can be proven to have occurred. This means that the guidelines recommend between 15.5 and 19.5 years behind bars. Maxwell is 60 years old.

Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, right, alongside Elizabeth Stein, left, speak outside court. Photo / John Minchillo, AP

The court has heard a series of emotional victim impact statements from including a British woman who testified at trial under the name "Kate" and Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Judge Alison Nathan said the guideline for sentencing was between 188 to 235 months.

"A jury convicted her. Ms. Maxwell is not being punished as a proxy of Epstein, but rather for her role in the criminal conduct. She participated in some of the abuse. Her conduct was heinous and predatory."

Judge Nathan says: "A significant sentence is necessary. I take into account the history and characteristics of the defendant, including her present lack of danger.

Judge Alison Nathan. Illustration / Elizabeth Williams, AP

"The sentencing submissions did not express remorse or accept responsibility. Ms. Maxwell is entitled to exercise her right to go to trial. But I will take into account her lack of remorse. I conclude that a sentence of 240 months is right."

Judge Nathan says: "That is 20 years. Then five years of supervised release. I impose a fine of $750,000."

The sentence is the maximum allowed by law.

Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell's lawyer, requested that her client be sent to the BOP woman's facility in Danbury, Connecticut, and enrolled in a female treatment programme to address past familial and other trauma.

Prior to the sentence being passed, the court heard victim impact statements.

Annie Farmer asked the judge to "take into account the ongoing suffering of the many women she abused and exploited, as we will continue to live with the memories of the ways she harmed us".

"How you do anything is how you do everything," she said.

"Every person should have an equal fight to be protected. No person should be shielded from the consequences of their actions. Ghislaine's lack of remorse is the final insult."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre was not in court, but her statement was read out.

It said: "Together, you damaged me. Together, you did unspeakable things. I want to be clear: without question, Jeffrey Epstein was a terrible paedophile. But I only met him because of you."