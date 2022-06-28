The decision on Friday by the Supreme Court to end constitutional protections for abortion that have stood in America for nearly half a century is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Video / AP

A heavily pregnant woman has gone viral after scrawling the words "not yet a human" across her belly to protest the Supreme Court's abortion decision.

Amanda Herring, 32, was among the pro-choice protesters in Washington DC on Friday after the conservative-majority court voted to overturn its two landmark abortion rights decisions, 1973's Roe v Wade and 1992's Planned Parenthood v Casey.

"I am very pregnant – I am due tomorrow," Herring told NBC News.

The Jewish educator, who showed up with her 1-year-old son Abraham, told the outlet the Supreme Court ruling was an infringement on her religion.

"This is a part of me right now," she said.

"I'm Jewish and according to Jewish law and tradition, life begins with the first breath at birth, and that if anything were to happen up until then that it is part of me, and it is my decision, it's part of my body – it's like a limb. It's a significant part of me, but it's my decision."

Asked why she wrote "not yet a human", she said it was "because everyone is talking about murder".

Amanda Herring, 32, outside the Supreme Court. Photo / NBC News

"And it's just – it's me, it's not somebody else yet," she said.

"I have a child. This is a person, this is a person with will, this is a person who has decision-making power, and this is me."

She said the Supreme Court decision was "awful, I mean it's horrible".

"I don't know what parts this baby is going to have but if he or she does not have the options they need to make bodily choices around what they can do with their own life, I don't know how to protect them in the world," she said.

The provocative protest has generated heated discussion after images of Ms Herring went viral on social media.