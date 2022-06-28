Lorde says ‘f*** the Supreme Court’ on stage at Glastonbury. Video / BBC

OPINION:

Dan Ahwa, Viva creative and fashion director:

It's not always easy to go from one extreme to another, particularly with hair colour, so hair maestro Cameron Rains has done a great job here. Collaborating with Ella for Viva as our inaugural guest-editor for Viva Magazine - Volume Seven displayed her collaborative nature, and she has a strong point of view when it comes to her artistry, surrounding herself with really great creatives like super-stylist Karla Welch (whose other high-profile clients include Tracee Ellis-Ross, Hailey Bieber, Sarah Paulson) and also long-time make-up artist, LA-based New Zealander Amber D.

It's really great to see her really have fun with fashion and beauty during her Solar Power Tour, there's definitely an evolution there from when she first began. New Zealanders generally tend to want to play things down when it comes to what they wear, thinking if you show an interest in fashion it makes you look vain or frivolous, so seeing someone who is both creative and intelligent like Lorde unapologetically exploring and relishing in the joy of her personal and performance style gives people a little bit of permission to experiment too.

For her Glastonbury set on the Pyramid Stage, the blonde with the pastel hues of her look and set was in sync, and showcases someone who confidently uses fashion to amplify their artistry. More importantly, it was her message of solidarity and disappointment in the US Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v Wade that was the biggest highlight.

Lorde's new look reveals how she's evolved as an artist. Photo / Getty Images

Ashleigh Cometti, Viva beauty editor:

Not everyone suits hair colour at either end of the spectrum, but Lorde has proved she can pull off both her naturally curly brunette locks and a honey-hued 'do with relative ease. She teased her chameleon-like abilities when she debuted a platinum wig in the video for her hit song Mood Ring in August last year, before making the switch permanent ahead of her Glastonbury performance. Solar Power marked her return to the industry after a four-year hiatus, and was a far cry from what we'd come to expect from the star in previous years with a more whimsical approach to both fashion and beauty.

Like any major hair transformation, there are a number of factors to consider - especially where bleach is concerned. But Lorde's glossy blonde locks look fabulous over fried - a sure sign that stylist Cameron Rains of US-based talent agency Forward Artists prioritised both condition and colour. There's no denying the upkeep that comes with newly blonde tresses, which begs the question - will Lorde play into the peek-a-boo roots trend pioneered by the likes of Billie Eilish, or will she commit to 6-8 weekly appointments to ensure her colour keeps looking fresh?

