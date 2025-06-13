Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

German state ditches Microsoft for open-source software

By Léa Pernelle
AFP·
4 mins to read

The radical switch-over affects half of Schleswig-Holstein’s 60,000 public servants. Photo / 123rf

The radical switch-over affects half of Schleswig-Holstein’s 60,000 public servants. Photo / 123rf

At a time of growing concern over the power of the world’s mighty tech companies, one German state is turning its back on US giant Microsoft.

In less than three months’ time, almost no civil servant, police officer or judge in Schleswig-Holstein will be using any of Microsoft’s ubiquitous programs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World