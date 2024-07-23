Jesse Baird (centre) and Luke Davies (right) were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon (left). Photo / File

Domestic violence-related charges have been laid against ex-senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon who allegedly murdered two men, including his former partner.

Lamarre-Condon remains in custody charged with the murders of Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, 29, and TV presenter Jessie Baird, 26.

The 29-year-old then-senior constable allegedly shot the men with his NSW Police service weapon at Baird’s inner-city Paddington home on February 19 while he was off-duty.

NSW Police on Tuesday revealed three new charges have been added against Lamarre-Condon, including two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The fresh charges were laid on July 18, police said in a statement on Tuesday.