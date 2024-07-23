Advertisement
Fresh charges for Sydney ex-cop Beau Lamarre-Condon accused of double murder

AAP
By Samantha Lock
Jesse Baird (centre) and Luke Davies (right) were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon (left). Photo / File

Domestic violence-related charges have been laid against ex-senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon who allegedly murdered two men, including his former partner.

Lamarre-Condon remains in custody charged with the murders of Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, 29, and TV presenter Jessie Baird, 26.

The 29-year-old then-senior constable allegedly shot the men with his NSW Police service weapon at Baird’s inner-city Paddington home on February 19 while he was off-duty.

NSW Police on Tuesday revealed three new charges have been added against Lamarre-Condon, including two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The fresh charges were laid on July 18, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police allege the attack was premeditated after a months-long campaign of “predatory behaviour” targeting Baird, whom he briefly dated.

A triple-zero call was made from Davies’ mobile phone four minutes after neighbours heard gunshots at the Paddington house.

A patrol car was later sent searching for the source of the call, which was disconnected before anyone spoke.

But officers were unable to locate the user and did not attend Baird’s house at the time.

Luke Davies, left, and Jesse Baird. Photo / Instagram
The couple’s bodies were not located until February 27, when they were found inside surfboard bags at the fence line of a rural property in Bungonia near Goulburn, about 200km southwest of Sydney.

Suspicion that they were dead was sparked after possessions belonging to the men were found in a skip bin in the southern Sydney suburb of Cronulla, leading police to Baird’s blood-smeared share house.

Lamarre-Condon joined the NSW Police Force in 2019 and previously ran a celebrity blog, posing in photos with dozens of A-listers including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles.

He was sacked from the force in mid-March. The matter will return to court on August 13.

The murders

  • Lamarre-Condon allegedly enters Baird’s home in inner-Sydney Paddington on February 19.
  • Witnesses report hearing gunshots about 9.50am.
  • Lamarre-Condon allegedly uses his police-issued firearm checked out from a police station in Sydney’s south two days earlier to murder the couple. Police believe several bullets might have been fired.
  • A triple-zero call is made from Baird’s phone at 9.54am, but the call disconnects before anyone speaks.

The investigation

  • Police begin an investigation after the couple’s blood-stained possessions are found in a skip bin in the southern Sydney suburb of Cronulla about 11am on Wednesday. A phone, credit cards, a wallet and a set of keys are discovered.
  • Officers declare Baird’s Paddington home, about 30km away, a crime scene after blood is found inside the property.
  • Items from a home at Balmain, in Sydney’s inner west, are seized about 11.30pm on Thursday.
  • Lamarre-Condon hands himself in at Bondi police station in Sydney’s east soon after 10.30am on Friday. By 3pm, the 28-year-old senior constable is charged with two counts of murder.
  • Lamarre-Condon appears in Waverley Local Court in the afternoon, when he makes no application for bail.
  • Police divers search a waterway at Lambton, Newcastle, on Saturday.
  • Divers begin searching dams at a property in Bungonia, an area near Goulburn and almost 200km southeast of Sydney on Sunday.


