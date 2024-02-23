Luke Davies (left) and Jesse Baird. Photo / Instagram

Detectives are continuing their search for a missing Sydney couple after a serving police officer charged with their murder was refused bail.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to police on Friday and was later charged with two counts of murder, following the disappearance of former Ten reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, 29.

Lamarre-Condon did not make a bail application at Waverley Local Court and his matter was next set down for April 23 in Downing Centre Local Court.

Meanwhile tributes to Baird and Davies have flowed online. Network Ten presenter Hugh Riminton was one of those who worked with Baird.

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies together at a Pink concert in Sydney.

“RIP my beloved young colleague, Jesse,” he wrote on social media platform X.

“Condolences also to the family and friends of Luke Davies. Many tears tonight.”

Ten reporter Lachlan Kennedy recounted his time with Baird.

“His talent was undeniable and energy infectious. Jesse Baird has had the brightest of futures stolen from him,” he wrote on X.

“For years we chatted footy, utes and country music, so because I can’t find the words right now, I’ll let Cody sing it.”

Kennedy included a link to American country music performer Cody Johnson’s song, Til You Can’t.

Presenter Sandra Sully wrote on the same platform: “newsroom heartbroken”.

The AFL is deeply saddened to learn of the distressing news today regarding umpire Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies.



The entire AFL family's thoughts are with both Jesse and Luke's families, as well as our umpiring and broader team during this very difficult time. — AFL (@AFL) February 23, 2024

Earlier, the AFL put out a statement expressing its sadness at the news regarding Baird, who was recently acting as an umpire for AFL and VFL games, and his partner Davies.

The statement describes Baird as “a popular and respected member of our AFL umpiring family” whose career spanned 62 AFL matches, including two finals.

“The entire AFL family’s thoughts are with both Jesse and Luke’s families, as well as our umpiring and broader team during this very difficult time,” the statement said.

There were fears for Baird and Davies after their possessions were found in a skip bin in the southern Sydney suburb of Cronulla on Wednesday.

Lamarre-Condon had previously dated Baird.

Beau Lamarre pictured with Kiwi pop star Lorde. Lamarre often posted photos online when as a celebrity blogger he was pictured posing with dozens of A-listers including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles. Photo / via Instagram

“We are still very much keen and focused on trying to recover the bodies and find out where they are,” Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said on Friday.

The discovery of the couple’s items led police to Baird’s blood-smeared share house, about 30km away in inner-city Paddington.

Police said investigators found a discharged gunshot round at the home and that it had been matched to a NSW Police firearm.

CCTV footage captured from a neighbouring property showed a white van outside Baird’s house shortly before the couple disappeared

The van, a Toyota HiAce, was hired in Mascot on Monday night and police believe it was used to move the bodies of the two men to an unknown location after they were killed at the Paddington house.

Lamarre-Condon, who up until days ago had an active social media presence, joined the police force in 2019.

Footage of the recently graduated officer tasering a man at close range in Darlinghurst went viral in 2020, prompting an internal review.

An investigation later cleared him of any wrongdoing.