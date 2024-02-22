Sydney police officer sought in double disappearance probe

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies together at a Pink concert in Sydney. Photo / Instagram / jessebairddd

A New South Wales police officer is being sought over the disappearance of a TV presenter and his flight attendant partner as police probe the possibility a third person may be involved.

Former Channel Ten reporter and AFL goal umpire Jesse Baird, 26, and his Qantas flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies, 29, have not been heard from since Monday.

Their disappearance is being treated as suspicious after possessions belonging to both men were found in a skip bin in Cronulla in Sydney on Wednesday, leading police to Baird’s blood-stained share house 30km away.

Police are trying to track down constable Beau Lamarre and believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries.

“Detectives are looking at a line of inquiry that a third person may be able to assist with the investigation,” police said in a statement on Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant and “seized a number of items” from a Balmain home about 11.30pm on Thursday.

Shouting had been heard by neighbours but was not reported to police until they arrived at Baird’s home in Paddington.

Baird’s WhatsApp account was active as late as Tuesday night, leading detectives to appeal for him to come forward if able.

“If Jesse’s seeing this, we’d ask him to contact us, as well as anyone that might know the whereabouts of Jesse,” Detective Superintendent Jodi Radmore told reporters on Wednesday.

But she was open to the possibility someone else was involved.

Detectives said inquiries had led them to believe a third man may be able to assist with the investigation.

“Police are currently trying to locate him,” a statement said on Wednesday night.

“Detectives will continue to look at all past relationships and associations.”

Friends of Baird said he had previously expressed concerns he was being stalked by another man, Nine News reported.

As well as presenting on the morning programme Studio 10, Baird had taken to the field as a goal umpire for AFL and VFL.

Photos from his and Davies’ social media accounts show them together at a Pink concert in Sydney the previous week.

One snap of the pair taken at the lighthouse at Palm Beach earlier in February reads: “Perfect start to a long weekend”.