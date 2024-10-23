Gisele Pelicot has become a feminist icon in France. Photo / Christophe SIMON / AFP
Warning: This article discusses sexual violence against women
Gisele Pelicot, whose ex-husband and dozens of other men are on trial in France accused of raping her while she was drugged, told the court on Wednesday she was “broken” by her ordeal, but also determined to “change society” for sex assault victims.
The 71-year-old has become a feminist icon in France since the trial of Dominique Pelicot and 50 other men opened last month in the southern French city of Avignon.
The case has sparked horror, protests and a debate about male violence in French society, with the country keenly following the harrowing testimonies in court.
“I am a woman who is completely broken,” Gisele Pelicot told the court in her second address to the court on Wednesday.
“I wanted all women who are rape victims to say to themselves: ‘Mrs Pelicot did it, so we can do it too’,” she said.
“It’s not us who should feel shame, but them [the perpetrators],” she said.
Gisele Pelicot addressed the court on Wednesday at the invitation of presiding Judge Roger Arata, who asked for her “impressions” of the trial so far.
“I don’t know how I’m going to rebuild myself,” she said. “I’m 72 soon and I’m not sure my life will be long enough to recover from this.”
‘Immeasurable betrayal’
She then addressed her former husband who was sitting in the dock without looking at her, asking him to explain what made him drug her over almost a decade, rape her and enlist strangers to do the same.
“I’m trying to understand how my husband, who was the perfect man, became like this. How my life changed. How you could allow these people into our house knowing that I disliked swinging.
“For me, this betrayal is immeasurable. After 50 years together ... I used to think I was going to be with this man until the end.”
She added, looking steadily at her husband, who looked away: “I always tried to lift you higher. You plumbed the depths of the human soul, but unfortunately you made your own choices.”
Her ex-husband, also 71, remained seated without any apparent reaction bar lowering his eyes.
His six other co-defendants whose cases are being studied by the court this week likewise stayed silent, surrounded by their counsels.