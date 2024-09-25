Gisele Pelicot, who is also 71 and has since divorced her husband, requested the case be heard in public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.

In court on Wednesday, the latest of the defendants, 43-year-old Husamettin D., was at first not prepared to accept the charges against him.

He recounted how Dominique Pelicot had invited him over after they met online in June 2019.

Husamettin D. said Dominique Pelicot told him his wife was next to him as they communicated via chat.

He added that he had received a message that read: “I am indeed his wife, and I agree to welcome you.”

Husamettin D. headed over to their home in the small town of Mazan that same evening, where he was led into the main bedroom.

“I started foreplay, I saw she didn’t react. I said, ‘She’s dead, your wife’. [Dominique Pelicot] said, ‘No, you’re imagining it’. He penetrated her and she lifted up her head a little,” Husamettin D. said.

The defendant added that they continued for at least half an hour, until he clearly heard Gisele Pelicot snoring. He then decided to leave, he said.

But he added: “I’m not a rapist, that’s too much for me to bear. It’s her husband. I never thought that guy could do that to his own wife.”

Reminded of the definition of rape by one of the judges, an act committed “through violence, constraint, threat or surprise”, Husamettin D. however conceded.

“Now I admit it was rape,” he said.

Mathieu D., 53, accepted the charges against him.

He said Dominique Pelicot had told him his wife “would have been put to sleep by him administering her drugs” so the couple could “later watch the videos together”.

He said he did not have the impression he was committing rape at the time, but later “realised” after being arrested that Gisele Pelicot had not given her consent.

Dominique Pelicot meticulously documented the abuse, with his pictures and videos later allowing investigators to identify dozens of suspects.

Police discovered he had been abusing his wife for almost a decade after he was detained in 2020 for filming up women’s skirts, or “upskirting”, in a local supermarket.