Jack Shi, a parent of one of the teens missing from Rosebud, was on the beach early on Tuesday looking for the teens. Photo / Sunrise

Four teenagers missing off the coast of Victoria have been found alive more than 12 hours after drifting into Port Phillip Bay.

Two 18-year-old men and two women aged 18 and 19 are believed to have been using inflatable paddleboards at Rosebud Beach off Point Nepean Rd on the Mornington Peninsula on Monday when they vanished.

A desperate search was launched after a passer-by found items belonging to the teenagers on the beach about 8pm.

Victoria Police confirmed all four had been found alive on Swan Island, off the coast of Queenscliffe, on Tuesday morning.

The island is home to a military training facility run by the Department of Defence.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed the teenagers were taken to Geelong Hospital in stable condition with no obvious injuries.

Acting Inspector Ian Pregnor said the four teenagers from Glen Waverly clung to two paddleboards before reaching the island.

“They were very cold and very relieved to lay on dry land,” he said.

“I think you can see the smile on my face, it’s absolutely sensational that they’ve been found safe overnight and searched as well.”

Pregnor had earlier said the parents were “quite distraught” while their children remained missing.

The group is believed to have just finished their VCE and were celebrating the end of the year.

The search was initially paused at 4am on Tuesday due to poor conditions but resumed at 6am.

Police Air Wing, ambulance choppers, water police and local rescue boats were all used in a large-scale search throughout the night and morning.

Family members assisted in the search.