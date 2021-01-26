Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway investigated after daughter's topless photo posted on Twitter

Police have visited the home of Kellyanne Conway after the former Trump adviser allegedly posted a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter on Twitter.

Claudia Conway, who has gained a large social media following by publicly clashing with her high-profile parents, posted a TikTok video on Tuesday addressing the topless photo which appeared on her mother's "Fleets" — Twitter's new feature which deletes posts after 24 hours.

Our daughter Claudia asked me to tweet this statement for her. https://t.co/ilH7IFqERB — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 26, 2021

"I guess she accidentally posted it, or somebody hacked her. But nobody would ever have any photo like that ever. So, Kellyanne, you're going to f***ing jail," Claudia told her 1.6 million followers.

Today, however, the teen posted another video saying she believed her mother had been hacked and begging people to stop contacting police.

"Yesterday when I was made aware of the situation I was distraught and very, very upset and I acted irrationally and impulsive and it is something I do regret," she said.

"I know that my mom would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally and I do believe she was hacked. I want to apologise for making all of this public."

Responding to users on TikTok, Claudia denied that she was being forced to post the video. "No. I posted this. I'm sick of the negativity and the hate," she wrote in one comment.

In another she said, "It's not [forced]. Please guys don't spread this because it hurts me more than helps me."

Claudia insisted she was "taking back what I said for my mental health and the well being of my family".

According to the New York Post, four officers with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Alpine Police Department showed up with papers in hand to the family's New Jersey mansion yesterday afternoon. They spent about an hour inside before leaving.

Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle confirmed that "an investigation is being conducted", but that "no additional information can be released", noting that records about minors were not made public.