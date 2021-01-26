Donald Trump announces new 'Office of the Former President'

Former President Donald Trump en route to his private club in Palm Beach, Florida on January 20. Photo / AP

Former US president Donald Trump has given his first public update since leaving the Oval Office, announcing the establishment of a new "Office of the Former President".

The office will be managed by ex-White House aides from Palm Beach, Florida.

First email statement from post-presidency Trump includes new logo designed by Brad Parscale, per source familiar. pic.twitter.com/cEXOoZlq7M — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) January 26, 2021

The news was confirmed via an email statement, the first from Trump since President Joe Biden took over the top job.

The statement revealed the new office "will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities" – a clear sign the 74-year-old isn't planning on quietly retiring from public life.

It comes on the same day an article of impeachment against the former president was formally presented to the US Senate.

The delivery by Congress has now triggered the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

In a solemn procession, the nine House impeachment managers silently walked the article of impeachment through the same ornate halls of Congress overrun by Trump supporters earlier this month.

Trump's Senate trial is set to begin the week of February 8.