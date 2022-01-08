Footage shows moment massive rock falls on boats of tourists in Brazil

The incident happened on Saturday, local time in Brazil. There are reports of deaths and "at least a couple dozen injured", but no official numbers yet. Video / Twitter

This is the tragic moment a giant rock detached itself and fell on at least three boats full of people in a lake in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The incident happened on Saturday, local time in Brazil. There are reports of deaths and "at least a couple dozen injured", but no official numbers yet.

Brazilian media report at least two people are dead.

Horrific footage shows the moment the massive rock fell on at three boats full of people. Photo / Twitter

It is believed the incident was caused by a waterspout throwing rocks down the canyon and causing the massive piece of rock to detach.

Rescue teams are on the scene searching for victims after the rock struck at least three boats with tourists.

Nós do CBMMG estamos trabalhando nas buscas e resgates das vítimas em Capitólio.

Uma estrutura rochosa desabou sobre lanchas na região dos cânions de Capitólio.

Maiores informações serão repassadas em breve. pic.twitter.com/tWAs4NihCs — Bombeiros_MG (@Bombeiros_MG) January 8, 2022

The incident took place in Lago de Furnas, a popular tourist destination about 293km from Belo Horizonte.