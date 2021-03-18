Five-year-old killed by car while walking with mother in Sydney

Family and friends turned out to pay tribute. Picture / NCA NewsWire

Devastated family and friends have turned out at the scene of a shocking crash to pay tribute to a five-year-old girl killed in the tragic accident on Wednesday night.

"Rest in peace Alannah" and "Loved" signs formed a cross, and were accompanied by several bouquets of flowers at a zebra crossing on Rooty Hill Road North as the rain battered down on the few huddled together, heads down under an umbrella.

Police said the five-year-old was walking with her 25-year-old mother in Plumpton, 46km west of Sydney's CBD, when they were hit by a Toyota Tarago just after 7pm.

Emergency crews were called to the tragic scene before paramedics rushed the pair to hospital.

A huge dent was seen in the front of the Tarago. Photo / NCA NewsWire

The woman was in a serious but stable condition with several breaks to her leg and spinal injuries while the child was in a critical condition with severe head injuries.

The young girl died in hospital a short time later.

Vision from the scene shows the shattered front window of the Tarago as several ambulance crew rushed to the mother and daughter's aid.

The 61-year-old male driver of the Tarago was also taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing.

The Toyota driver is helping police with inquiries. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Police said he is assisting with inquiries and has been released pending further investigations.

Local resident James Camilleri said he heard a "thud" before sirens started going off.

"Obviously someone has been hit by a car … this stretch of road is notorious for people getting hit and killed," he said

"Just a year ago my brother was here and got T-boned by a truck. He had a heart attack here and was brought back to life.

"Something need to be done about this road."

Lawrence Vincent, a paramedic who was one of the first on the scene, said the driver of the car was uninjured but the girl was found with life-threatening injuries.

"On arrival it was absolute chaos," he said.

"We took control of the scene and provided exceptional care tonight for our patients."

Emergency crews were called to the scene after 7pm Wednesday. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Speaking to the media on Thursday detective chief inspector Sean Gabin said the driver was in shock and described the incident as "absolutely tragic".

"Anyone who goes to a scene where someone has died is obviously distressing," he said.

"It's more distressing when you see a small child."

He could not confirm whether police will be looking at laying any charges further down the track but said detectives will consider all lines of inquiry including the weather conditions or if speed was a factor.

"All will form part of the investigation. Obviously it was an accident. No one means to go out and do these type of things," chief inspector Gabin said.

"We'll be investigating everything. We have to."