Small plane crashes into car near US airport, killing three

A 4-year-old boy who was riding in an SUV with his mother died after a small plane struggling to return to a US airport crashed into them on a residential street.

The boy, Taylor Bishop, and two people on the plane died in the Monday afternoon (Tuesday NZT) crash, which was recorded by a neighbour's security camera, fire officials said.

The boy's mother, Megan Bishop, was also injured, but was released from hospital later on Monday, Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez told news outlets.

Two people on the plane also died, Rodriguez said.

The SUV that was struck by a small plane in Pembroke Pines, Florida yesterday. Photo / AP

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, South Florida and was returning just before 3pm. Rodriguez said it may have experienced mechanical issues after taking off.

"The car literally looks like it's just in half," neighbour Salah Elshaer, who called emergency services, told WSVN.

"We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside, and everything was on fire," another neighbour, Annabel Fernandez, told the television station.

Megan Bishop was able to get out of the vehicle and was trying to free Taylor, officials said. Firefighters eventually freed the trapped child, and they were taken to the hospital, where the boy died.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators at the scene. Photo / AP

A neighbour's door camera recorded the crash, showing the plane nose-diving into the SUV as the woman was driving down a street. The plane's wreckage then hurtles along the pavement, leaving a line of flames in its wake. The plane also took out a power line when it crashed, officials said.

The names of the two victims on the plane have not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.