Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Finnish millionaire Anders Wiklof fined $212,000 for speeding

AP
Quick Read
The businessman was going more than 30km/h over the speed limit.

The businessman was going more than 30km/h over the speed limit.

A Finnish millionaire has been handed a massive €121,00 ($212,000) fine for going 30km/h over the speed limit.

Anders Wiklof, 76, was caught travelling 82km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the scenic Aaland Islands, where the businessmen lives.

“I really regret the matter,” he told local newspaper Nya Aland.

“I had just started to slow down, but I guess it wasn’t going fast enough and that’s how it went.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Read More

Wiklof also lost his license for 10 days.

This isn’t Wiklof’s first brush with the law and he paid a €95,000 fine in 2013 and a €63,680 fine in 2018, the Independent reported.

Finland links fines to the offender’s daily disposable income.

Wiklof’s company, Wiklof Holding, is valued at more than $10 million.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Latest from World