Finger bitten off in alleged violent home invasion in Australia

A man bit off part of another man's finger after breaking into a property south of Perth, police allege.
Police say that a couple in their 60s went to investigate noises outside their Bouvard property near Mandurah about 9.30pm on Monday night when they found an intruder looking in their fridge.
The man was chased off but it will be alleged he returned to the property and assaulted the pair.
Read More
- Whangārei man charged over quarantine break-in has court hearing - NZ Herald
- Trelise Cooper burglary: Two people arrested after break-in at designer's Epsom premises - NZ H...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Man in court after isolation break-in at Crowne Plaza - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 Coronavirus: Whangārei man admits isolation break-in - NZ Herald
It's alleged he punched the woman to the face and bit part of the other man's finger off.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Despite his injury, the man subdued the man, police allege.
The woman called for help and neighbours came to their rescue.
The 23-year-old Marangaroo man was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated grievous bodily harm, aggravated common assault and trespass.
The two residents were taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital for treatment.
The Marangaroo man is expected to face court on Tuesday.