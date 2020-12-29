Finger bitten off in alleged violent home invasion in Australia

Photo / 123RF

A man bit off part of another man's finger after breaking into a property south of Perth, police allege.

Police say that a couple in their 60s went to investigate noises outside their Bouvard property near Mandurah about 9.30pm on Monday night when they found an intruder looking in their fridge.

The man was chased off but it will be alleged he returned to the property and assaulted the pair.

It's alleged he punched the woman to the face and bit part of the other man's finger off.

Despite his injury, the man subdued the man, police allege.

The woman called for help and neighbours came to their rescue.

The 23-year-old Marangaroo man was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated grievous bodily harm, aggravated common assault and trespass.

The two residents were taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital for treatment.

The Marangaroo man is expected to face court on Tuesday.