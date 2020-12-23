Middlemore staff 'broke down and cried' after cars broken into before Christmas

Staff at Middlemore Hospital were gutted to find that more than 10 cars had been broken into just before Christmas.

Video posted online shows a line of cars with smashed rear windows and side windows at a council-owned car park near the hospital.

It is understood that the damaged cars were mostly owned by Middlemore staff. The car park on Swaffield Road is not guarded by security.

On social media, one person who had their car broken into said they were uninsured.

Another person said some hospital staff whose cars were damaged "broke down and cried" because it had added to the Christmas stress they were feeling.

A police spokesman said a report had been received of 10 cars being broken into and damaged.

The break-ins were believed to have taken place between 9.30am and 10am on Tuesday.

It is not known whether the incident was captured on CCTV.

Police were making inquiries and asked anyone with information to ring 105 and quote file number 201222/8288.