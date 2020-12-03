TikTok video shows terrifying moment woman captures 'stalker' breaking in to her apartment

Warning: Distressing content

It started out as a normal dancing video, but things went south when a woman captured a man breaking into her apartment on camera.

A woman from Maryland named Hannah Viverette was filming her dance routine on her phone as a man scaled up her two-storey balcony and entered her apartment.

The terrifying ordeal captured on camera has been viewed more than 44 million times.

In the clip, Viverette spots the man and repeatedly asked who he is, with the man seeming to reply in Spanish. She asks him to "please get out" before running out of her apartment and knocking on the door of a neighbour to help and calling police.

Caught on camera: The moment a US woman spotted a man trying to break into her apartment. Photo / Hannah Viverette

Viverette has spoken to the US media about the incident.

"My whole world stopped," she told Buzzfeed. "I was prepared for him to pull something out of his pockets because he would not take his hands out of his pockets as he was staring at me and mumbling things that I couldn't understand."

She told NBC: "When he first opened the door, I was prepared, for a few moments, to die."

According to Buzzfeed, the woman learned the man lived across the street from her. The 36-year-old man was charged with stalking, burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Viverette added she has been overwhelmed with positive messages since posting the video on her TikTok account.

"Women have also reached out to tell me similar experiences or things that they have gone through that they weren't fortunate enough to get on video." she said.

Social media users praised Viverette for her composure and quick thinking during the incident.

"You did so amazing," one person wrote.

"I'm so happy you were recording and that you have proof! I'm glad you're ok," another added.

"Everyone take note. She didn't go back to that balcony door to lock it. He could have been waiting. She did the right thing by seeking help," an additional person wrote.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline www.safetotalk.nz/

on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.