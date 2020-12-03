The Dating Diaries: Too much choice has made Gen Z the ultimate flakers

Gen-Z is the generation of "ghosting" love interests and flaking on careers writes Shaw. Photo / Getty Images

Gen Z has a major problem with commitment (except for when it comes to debt. Shoutout to Afterpay and student loans).

We will be the generation remembered for sucking at commitment the same way Gen X is remembered for being the "Karen" generation. But why?

What is it that makes Gen Zers "flaky" in their careers? Why are they the generation of "ghosting" their love interests? And why do they hate going to family lunch so much?

My Nana likes to tell me it's because Gen Z has so many options that we don't know what it means to work for something. I like to tell her it's because the Boomers' and Gen Xers' high divorce rate gave us commitment issues. But all jokes aside she might have a point.

If we are feeling lonely, we jump on Tinder and swipe right until our heart is content. We jump jobs because there is an abundance of them. We have an excess of clothes because they're cheap, we spend hours scrolling Netflix only to watch Friends again because there are too many choices.

Our whole life is a compilation of endless options.

It's the reason for all this "ghosting". If there is one thing wrong in our relationship, we end it because thanks to overpopulation we can afford to have high standards - and thanks to technology we don't have to give people a face-to-face explanation why they aren't good enough for us.

If we don't like a person's nose, we move on because we can. No career ambitions. Cya later. I blame it on Pitbull. If he hadn't glamourised the line "I got, I got options" maybe we wouldn't have realised just how many options we have.

And it's not that we are "flaky" in our careers, it's that we grew up being told that we are amazing at everything we do and when we aren't getting the praise we are used to, we find a company that will shower us in gold stars instead.

As well as this, our lifestyle isn't cheap. Student loans, high rent and avocado on toast all demand a high paying job so if B is offering more than A with the promise of gold stars? Well, I know where I'd be going.

When it comes to skipping out on family lunches maybe we just don't want to justify why we STILL don't have a plus one. Yes nana, I know I'm a "pretty" girl and any guy would be lucky to have me, but my life's success isn't measured on whether I have a boyfriend.

Plus, we are probably hungover from all those organic RTD's.

Alas, it's not all doom and gloom for Gen Zers.

It might be a struggle to lock us down but that's because we are busy protesting, figuring out how to save the world and educating ourselves.

We change jobs because we know the importance of having a higher-paying job - the only super annum we are receiving is whatever we saved in our Kiwisaver so it better be a lot. We spend hours educating ourselves on BLM, feminism, and global warming because we want a better future. We don't care very much about marriage because we've seen that it doesn't always end in a happily ever after and we are reluctant to have kids because we know the world is overpopulated.

So while it's true that you'll never catch a Gen Z in one place for long but it's not because we suck at commitment. It's because those "options" I spoke about earlier are opportunities, and we want to make the most of all of them.