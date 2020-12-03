Man receives anonymous letter telling him to mow his lawn

The Rangiora man said he couldn't believe someone would have nothing better to do than offer gardening advice to their neighbours. Photo / Supplied, File

A North Canterbury man opened his letterbox this week to find an anonymous letter telling him to mow his lawns.

When Dylan Bateup went to check the letterbox at his Rangiora home on Tuesday he discovered the note.

"To the occupier. As I walk along the footpath most days I notice that your outside lawn is not mowed," it said.

"Everyone along Victoria St has there outside mowed. A tidy lawn mowed reflets on the people living in the house. It would be nice to see if done regularly (sic)."

The letter said a tidy lawn 'reflets' on the residents who occupy the house. Photo / Dylan Bateup, via Facebook

Bateup posted the letter to his Facebook page on Tuesday, commenting that people should just "mind their own business".

Responses ranged from outrage to humorous anecdotes from similar incidents.

Said one: "My neighbours literally stopped us after we got home from shopping and basically made us do our gardens. He also would come on our property and mow the front (shared driveway) they, thankfully moved out the other day. That lawn doesn't affect them in anyway possible."

One said he should go out and mow the laws immediately, but Bateup replied he wouldn't give them the satisfaction.

Said another: "Please frame this [letter] and put it on your lawn."

Yet another marked up the letter in red, pointing out the grammatical and spelling errors and giving it a "D" grade.

One proofreader kindly marked up the errors in the unsigned note. Photo / Facebook

