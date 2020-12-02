Union fights for better deal for Deane Apparel workers set to lose jobs close to Christmas

Deane Apparel makes speciality garments and work wear. Photo / Supplied

Union leaders are not giving up on getting a better deal for Christchurch workers who've lost their jobs just before Christmas.

Nearly 70 workers received confirmation yesterday that Deane Apparel is closing its garment manufacturing site in Russley.

The family business was founded in 1932 and has offices in Christchurch and Auckland.

First Union secretary Paul Watson said they have missed out on Christmas leave and the deadline last month for the Government's 13 weeks of income relief.

"We're having ongoing discussions with them about coming to the party about trying to offset that disadvantage they've got.

"It's hopeful that they will actually step up to the mark and do the decent thing."

Watson says it is sad that parent company ALSCO decided to import its work-wear rather than manufacture locally.

"It's a really sad story when manufacturing is subjected to the whims of the imported garment problem where cheaper garments come in."

Watson said the workers have known what was ahead because of reduced hours and partial redundancies earlier in the year.