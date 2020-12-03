Trade Me's most popular Christmas searches revealed

Some Kiwis still don't have their Christmas tree sorted if Trade Me's searches are anything to go by. File photo / NZPA / Wayne Drought

Kiwis are scrambling to prepare for Christmas - if Trade Me searches are anything to go by.

In the past week alone users of the website have searched for Christmas trees 10,000 times, spokeswoman Millie Silvester said.

"Kiwis are well and truly getting into the Christmas spirit and in the last seven days we've seen 62,000 searches for Christmas onsite," she said.

As well as trees, there were plenty of searches for Christmas gifts.

"iPhones are always a popular Christmas gift and this year is no exception. In the past seven days we have seen 14,500 searches for them onsite."

With the weather warming up, lots of people are also looking for an outdoor adventure this summer, with 30,400 searches for kayaks, 13,600 searches for surfboards and 29,400 searches for mountain bikes onsite in the past week.

"For little ones, Lego and trampolines are popular options, seeing 17,000 searches and 54,000 searches respectively in the past week," Silvester said.

"Thrill-seekers have put jetskis on their wishlist and we have seen 13,700 hits in the past seven days."

Golf clubs are another popular present, with 12,200 searches as people look to hit the green over the Christmas break.

"As Kiwis get ready to entertain family and friends this summer, outdoor furniture has been popular onsite. In the last seven days, we have seen 21,000 searches for outdoor furniture onsite."

In Wellington, the most popular searches over the past seven days were "outdoor furniture" and "caravan".