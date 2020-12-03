Sweet moment in unearthed Princess Diana and Prince William footage

A sweet video of Prince William and his mother Princess Diana from 1985 has emerged online with the young prince helping Diana do her makeup.

William is seen grabbing a powder pad and lovingly dabbing his mother's nose with it as they get ready for a family photoshoot.

Diana is wearing a blue polka dot dress with her hair and makeup done and is seen scrunching her nose while William dabs her nose.

William is wearing a check shirt and red chino shorts with his signature blonde locks.

Fans on social media have shared their excitement over the footage and the loving bond between mother and son.

"So lovely, one commented, adding "I love this".

Prince William is seen helping powder Diana's nose. Photo / Instagram

Another commented that William looked skilled with the powder pad: "So beautiful. A budding makeup artist."

"How precious" added another social media fan.

The official photos from the day's shoot were captured by Tim Graham, and feature Diana alongside Harry and William at the piano in Kensington Palace.

A previously published video from the day shows the young brothers banging enthusiastically on the keys, while Diana and Charles can be seen watching on.

In the shoot Charles is also seen playing peekaboo with a handkerchief to encourage his children to look in the right direction for the camera as they act mischievously for the photographer.