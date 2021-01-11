FBI warns that Trump fans are planning another 'huge uprising'

ABC News has obtained an FBI bulletin which warns of pro-Trump groups' plans to stage more "uprisings" in the lead-up to Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from January 16 through at least January 20, and at the US Capitol from January 17 through January 20," the bulletin says.

And the FBI has "received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington DC on January 16".

"They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove Donald Trump via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur."

"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," according to an FBI bulletin obtained by @ABC — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 11, 2021

The FBI has "received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January. They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur," according to a bulletin obtained by @ABC — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 11, 2021

Democrats in Congress have formally introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump, with a vote on the matter expected to come within days.

All eyes still remain on Vice President Mike Pence, who has been given a day to decide whether he will invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

That is almost certainly not going to happen, so the next step will be for the House to vote on impeachment. That will happen either tomorrow or on Wednesday.

The single article charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection".

The Article of Impeachment: Incitement to Insurrection, drafted by Rep @davidcicilline, @RepRaskin, me & @HouseJudiciary staff, has now been formally introduced at the House pro forma session today. https://t.co/Y6ntbSXF9G pic.twitter.com/MfB4CpqC6C — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 11, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Trump represents an "imminent threat" to American democracy

"What happened was a terrible, terrible violation of the Capitol, of the first branch of government, by the President of the United States," she told 60 Minutes last night.

"This President is guilty of inciting insurrection. He has to pay a price for that."

Biden plans scaled back inauguration

The presidential inauguration is going to look very different this year.

At a media conference, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser asked Americans not to travel to the city for the inauguration.

"Our goals right now are to encourage Americans to participate virtually, and to protect the District of Columbia from a repeat of the violent insurrection experienced at the Capitol," Bowser said.

Richard 'Bigo' Barnet explains why he took a personalised envelope from Nancy Pelosi's office. Video / Matthew Rosenberg via Twiter

She has asked the Department of the Interior to cancel "any and all public gathering permits", and to deny any new requests for permits, covering the period from January 11 to January 24 (four days after the inauguration).

Earlier, Joe Biden's inaugural committee released its plans for a scaled-back version of the event, with the spectators you'd usually see gathered on the Mall replaced by a "field of flags".

There will be almost 200,000 flags, representing "the Americans who are unable to travel to Washington", and 56 "pillars of light".

The inauguration will be followed by that visit to Arlington National Cemetery we mentioned earlier, featuring Biden and former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.