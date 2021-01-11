Facebook bans US President Donald Trump's favourite phrase

Photo / AP

Facebook says it is expanding its crackdown against harmful content ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as President on January 20.

Its latest step is to remove any content that includes the phrase "stop the steal", a catchcry of outgoing President Donald Trump and his supporters who have spread unsubstantiated theories about voting fraud.

The new policy also covers Facebook-owned Instagram.

"We've been allowing robust conversations related to the election outcome and that will continue," Facebook executives Guy Rosen (VP Integrity) and Monika Bickert (VP Global Policy Management) say in a company blog post published this morning NZT.

"But with continued attempts to organise events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday's violence in DC, we're taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration."

The pair add: "It may take some time to scale up our enforcement of this new step but we have already removed a significant number of posts."

The post says a suspension of all advertising related to US politics remains in place, as does the indefinite suspension of Trump's Facebook account.

"We've had emergency measures in place since before the US elections such as not recommending civic groups for people to join. Last week, we implemented several additional ones, including increasing the requirement of Group admins to review and approve posts before they can go up, automatically disabling comments on posts in Groups that start to have a high rate of hate speech or content that incites violence, and using AI to further demote content that likely violates our policies. We're keeping these measures in place," the post says.

Another major development today saw Parler file an anti-trust suit against Amazon.

Some pundits have seen a possible Trump move to the Twitter alternative, which has volunteer admins and a permissive approach to policing content.

The past week has seen Google and Apple remove Parler from their app stores, citing a failure to moderate harmful content, and Amazon's AWS, which hosted Parler's service, kick it off its platform.

The outgoing US president has also been blocked from Google-owned YouTube, Reddit and Pinterest, among other social media and file-sharing sites, while popular e-commerce platform Shopify removed his official merchandise store.

The moves by Big Tech to clampdown on Trump and some of his supporter's inciteful content since the Capital Hill riot have been applauded by many.

But some, including the American Civil Liberties Union - often a foe of Trump - have raised free-speech concerns, while NZ's Privacy Commissioner John Edwards, tweeting from his personal account, called social media platforms unprincipled for their unilateral ban, saying it should regulators' role to police content.