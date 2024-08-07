A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the switch to turn on the element was on the front of the stove, around hip height, so it is thought the dog has knocked it into the on position with its paw when popping up to look for food.
The blaze erupted after a pot of oil sitting on the hot element reached ignition temperature and flames extended into the rangehood filters, which absorb grease particles, and spread the fire rapidly throughout the home.
Senior risk reduction advisor and specialist fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca said the outcome of this fire could have been far worse if the family did not have smoke alarms.
“We often hear of canines alerting occupants to a fire, but this dog starting a fire highlighted the fact that you just never know how a fire might start in your home.”