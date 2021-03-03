Families of Yorkshire Ripper victims call for his estate to be shared

Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, better known as the Yorkshire Ripper, died after contracting coronavirus at age 74 in November, 2020. Photo / News Corp Australia

Families of the Yorkshire Ripper's victims are asking for the infamous killer's estate to be shared between them after his ex-wife refused to share the contents of his will.

Between the 1970s and 1980s Peter Sutcliffe, murdered at least 13 women, last year he died at the age of 74 after testing positive for coronavirus.

While the contents of his will were unknown there are claims Sutcliffe had two plots of land in Scotland.

Media outlet The Mirror has reported Sutcliffe once boasted that someone he knew offered to buy the land from him during his stay in Broadmoor.

Neil Jackson who is the son of Sutcliffe's second murder victim, Emily Jackson, is now asking the British government to look into the killer's funds and assets.

Jackson was just a teenager when his mother was picked up by the killer outside a pub in Yorkshire and driven to a building where she was hit with a hammer twice in 1976.

"Any money or property he had an interest in should be divided up and handed over as compensation to the families he destroyed," Jackson told The Mirror.

The killer's brother Mick Sutcliffe urged the killer's ex-wife Sonia Woodward, 70, to share the contents of his will. Photo / Supplied

"Sutcliffe didn't just kill her – he killed my family. We got no compensation or support. I've never received a penny."

This comes after Mick Sutcliffe, the Ripper's brother, urged the killer's ex-wife Sonia Woodward, to share the contents of his will.

Ripper survivor Tracey Brown was 14 when she was attacked, she said sharing the estate would bring "a bit of solace" to victims' families and survivors.

"Any money that horrible beast collected should be split with the victims and survivors," Brown said.

The Ripper's brother said one of his brother's fellow inmates claimed to have seen title deeds to land in Scotland under the Sutcliffe's name.

He then urged his brother's ex-wife to share the contents of his will.

Woodward still owns the $534,500 (£279,000) home the pair lived in when Sutcliffe was arrested.

When asked about the land her former husband owned, she refused to comment.

The Ripper's brother understands a woman named Pauline gave the land to his brother years ago when he was in Broadmoor hospital, a high-security psychiatric hospital in England, with infamous gangland killer Ronnie Kay.

"As for the two plots of land up in Scotland, it looked like plots to build on as the map was set out like a housing estate and the title deeds were in Peter's original name Sutcliffe" The inmate who sent a letter to Mick Sutcliffe wrote.

"So it must have been a long time ago when Pauline bought it for him. He even told me a story about one of the Kray twins wanting to buy the land off him."

Sutcliffe first killed in 1975, murdering 28-year-old sex worker Wilma McCann.

Despite a 24-hour-long confession to the killings, Sutcliffe denied the murders when indicted at court.

The 13 women Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering were:

• Wilma McCann, 28, from Chapeltown, Leeds, was killed in October 1975.

• Emily Jackson, 42, from Morley, Leeds, was killed on January 20, 1976.

• Irene Richard, 28, from Chapeltown, Leeds, was killed on February 6, 1977.

• Patricia Atkinson, 32, from Manningham, Bradford, was killed on April 24, 1977.

• Jayne MacDonald, 16, from Leeds, was killed on June 26, 1977.

• Jean Jordan, 21, from Manchester, was killed between September 30 and October 11, 1977.

• Yvonne Pearson, 22, from Bradford, was killed between January 20 and March 26, 1978.

• Helen Rytka, 18, from Huddersfield, was killed on January 31, 1978.

• Vera Millward, 40, from Manchester, was killed on May 16, 1978.

• Josephine Whitaker, 19, from Halifax, was killed on April 4, 1979.

• Barbara Leach, 20, was killed while walking in Bradford on September 1, 1979.

• Marguerite Walls, 47, from Leeds, was killed on August 20, 1980.

• Jacqueline Hill, 20, was killed at Headingley on November 16, 1980.