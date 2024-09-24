Dramatic drone footage has captured the moment rescuers found a US girl who had gone missing in the woods.
Ten-year-old Peyton Saintignan was last seen at bedtime on September 14 at her home in Dubberley, Louisiana, wearing just Frozen-themed pyjamas and was later caught on a trail camera walking in a wooded area.
Police and volunteers launched a massive search the following day and Arkansas firm Drone Management Services offered their help.
The company’s drones, equipped with thermal imaging, scoured the woods for the little girl and eventually spotted her tiny frame curled up on the forest floor around 11pm.
Police then pick the girl up and take her to safety.
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker told media she had been found in dense woodland roughly 275m from where the trail cameras had captured her.
“She was asleep when we found her. We’ve had her checked by EMS and she is fine, back at home and hungry,” Parker told media.
“I can’t tell you how thrilled we all are to have a happy ending to this,” he added.
“A lot of prayers were answered today. And, I want especially to thank all the agencies who helped bring Peyton safely home, and all the volunteers who gave their time and efforts. This was truly a cooperative effort.”
Drone Management Services said they were “honoured to play a part in the search and rescue operation”.
“Witnessing the moment Peyton was found, peacefully sleeping in the woods, was truly heartwarming.
“This experience serves as a powerful reminder of how technology can be a lifeline in critical situations,” they added.
“A big thank you to all the dedicated individuals involved in the search efforts – teamwork and perseverance made all the difference!”