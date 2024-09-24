The camera focused on her and operators held a nervous silence as they directed searchers to the little girl.

Saintignan didn’t appear to stir before eventually raising her head and sending her remote saviours into rapture.

“She’s awake! She’s alive!” they shout.

“We got her!’

Police then pick the girl up and take her to safety.

Police with Peyton Saintignan after her rescue. Photo / Webster Parish Sheriff's Office

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker told media she had been found in dense woodland roughly 275m from where the trail cameras had captured her.

“She was asleep when we found her. We’ve had her checked by EMS and she is fine, back at home and hungry,” Parker told media.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled we all are to have a happy ending to this,” he added.

“A lot of prayers were answered today. And, I want especially to thank all the agencies who helped bring Peyton safely home, and all the volunteers who gave their time and efforts. This was truly a cooperative effort.”

Drone Management Services said they were “honoured to play a part in the search and rescue operation”.

“Witnessing the moment Peyton was found, peacefully sleeping in the woods, was truly heartwarming.

“This experience serves as a powerful reminder of how technology can be a lifeline in critical situations,” they added.

“A big thank you to all the dedicated individuals involved in the search efforts – teamwork and perseverance made all the difference!”