Dozens killed, internet disrupted in Bangladesh anti-government protests

The protests, which have simmered for weeks but ratcheted sharply in recent days, represent the most serious challenge to Hasina, 76, and her Awami League in years. Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, helped form the Awami League in 1949, which led the country’s bloody independence struggle against Pakistan in 1971. Hasina has argued that families who participated in the liberation war should be compensated with jobs, but her critics say the scheme unfairly benefits families close to the Awami League at a time of economic distress.

Although Hasina has been credited with boosting Bangladesh’s textile export industry and improving public infrastructure over her more than two decades in power, the country has recently been wracked by inflation topping 9% and stagnant growth. Government positions are often seen as the most secure and coveted option by young jobseekers, but more than half of the slots are reserved for various groups, including residents in remote areas and women.

The 30% quota for the descendants of freedom fighters existed until 2018, when it was cancelled by the Hasina government amid violent protests. Last month, a Bangladeshi court reinstated the policy, and Hasina continued to argue in its favour.

At a news conference Sunday, Hasina said she was open to lowering the quota but argued that some form of the policy should exist. She used a politically charged term – “razakar,” referring to the violent mobs that collaborated with the Pakistani army in 1971 – in a comment that reverberated around the country and led to student groups hitting the streets in anger.

“Why do they have so much resentment toward the freedom fighters?” Hasina asked. “If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don’t get quota benefits, should the grandchildren of razakars get them?”

Hasina has won every election since 2009, including several that have been criticised as unfair, and has come under criticism for her increasingly heavy-handed leadership style. In the run-up to the most recent election in January, her government jailed thousands of opposition figures and won unopposed after rival parties boycotted the polls.

The Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the quota policy and said it would make a ruling on its legality on August 7. During her last public appearance Wednesday, Hasina pleaded for “patience” and said she believed “our students will get justice from the court.”