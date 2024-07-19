Dozens killed, internet disrupted in Bangladesh anti-government protests

Clashes between police and various student groups in Bangladesh have killed dozens of people after protests escalated sharply over a policy backed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to reserve a portion of government jobs for descendants of the nation’s freedom fighters.
In the capital, Dhaka, protesters attacked the state television headquarters and set fire to police booths Thursday as they called for a “complete shutdown” of the country. Running street battles between security forces using rubber bullets and tear gas and crudely armed protesters forced life in several neighbourhoods to a halt, with streets emptying of traffic and even the cabinet cancelling its meetings, Bangladeshi media reported.
More than 150 students were being treated at a Dhaka hospital for injuries after being hit by rubber bullets, Agence France-Presse reported. There were also reports of clashes between protesters agitating against the job quotas and the student wing of Hasina’s ruling party, the Awami League.
Schools and universities have been closed indefinitely, and authorities have cut mobile internet services nationwide, citing the need to curb disinformation. NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group, said live network data showed the country plunged into a near-total internet shutdown late Thursday. The websites for several leading Bangladeshi newspapers were either not updated since Thursday or altogether inaccessible. Television channels have also been taken off the air.
As of late Thursday, before communications were fully severed, news outlets reported conflicting numbers of casualties, although most put the number of dead in the dozens. The leading newspaper, Prothom Alo, reported 29 killed and 1500 injured Thursday, while AFP put the day’s death toll at 32, citing a police spokesman.