Donald Trump Twitter hacked with MAGA password

Donald Trump's pride and joy – his Twitter account – was hacked in October after a man successfully guessed his password – MAGA2020 – Dutch prosecutors have found.

While both the outgoing US President and Twitter have previously denied that Victor Gevers accessed his account, Gevers made the hack public immediately.

On October 22, Gevers shared what he claimed were screenshots from inside Trump's account, also revealing the password he used to get in: maga2020!

"We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump's Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker," the public prosecutors office in the Netherlands (OM) said.

It added that hacking was a criminal offence in the Netherlands.

But "special circumstances, also referred to in practice as 'responsible disclosure'," could stop prosecutors from taking steps, the OM added.

Dutch prosecutors made their findings based on an investigation by police's specialist cyber unit called Team High-tech Crime.

"Both the hacker and the American authorities have been informed of the outcome of the investigation," prosecutors said.

At the time of the hacking, Gevers told Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant that he was motivated to show up Trump's security flaws in the lead up to the US election.

He explained the President's account was not using basic security measures such as two-step verification.

"I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts. Or at least would be asked to provide additional information," he said.

Gevers was among other hackers who claimed earlier this year they accessed Trump's Twitter using the password "yourefired" – his famous catchphrase from his reality TV series The Apprentice.