Much of Gaza’s population has been displaced by Israel's offensive against Hamas. Photo / Getty Images

Israel is examining a plan to use siege tactics against Hamas in northern Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been quoted by several Israeli media outlets as saying.

The plan, published by retired military commanders and floated by some Parliament members this month, suggests Palestinian civilians would be instructed to evacuate northern Gaza, which would then be declared a closed military zone.

An estimated 5000 Hamas militants remaining there would then be put under siege until they surrender. Army Radio reported that Netanyahu told MPs at Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee that it was being examined.

Public broadcaster Kan quoted Netanyahu as saying that the blueprint “makes sense” and that “it is one of the plans being considered but there are others as well”.

Israel has faced fierce international criticism for the humanitarian crisis brought on by its nearly one-year offensive against the Hamas militant group in Gaza.