Iran coal mine blast: At least 31 dead in gas explosion

The accident was supposedly caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks, B and C in the private mine. Photo / Getty Images

A gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran’s South Khorasan Province killed at least 31 people and injured 16, the country’s interior minister Eskandar Momeni has said.

Local media had reported that 51 people were killed following the accident they said was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks, B and C, of the privately owned mine operated by the Madanjoo company.

Momeni added that 17 miners were still missing and their fate remained unknown as rescue teams were still 400m away from their likely location. They were expected to reach it by tomorrow after removing rubble and excess gas.

There were 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion, state TV reported.

“Seventy-six per cent of the country’s coal is provided from this region and around eight to 10 big companies are working in the region including Madanjoo company,” the governor of South Khorasan Province Ali Akbar Rahimi said.