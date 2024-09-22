Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Iran coal mine blast: At least 31 dead in gas explosion

Reuters
2 mins to read
The accident was supposedly caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks, B and C in the private mine. Photo / Getty Images

The accident was supposedly caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks, B and C in the private mine. Photo / Getty Images

A gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran’s South Khorasan Province killed at least 31 people and injured 16, the country’s interior minister Eskandar Momeni has said.

Local media had reported that 51 people were killed following the accident they said was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks, B and C, of the privately owned mine operated by the Madanjoo company.

Momeni added that 17 miners were still missing and their fate remained unknown as rescue teams were still 400m away from their likely location. They were expected to reach it by tomorrow after removing rubble and excess gas.

There were 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion, state TV reported.

“Seventy-six per cent of the country’s coal is provided from this region and around eight to 10 big companies are working in the region including Madanjoo company,” the governor of South Khorasan Province Ali Akbar Rahimi said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The mine went through inspections last month and complied with all safety regulations, labour minister Ahmad Meydari added, denying any case of negligence and saying that such “sudden events also happen in the most advanced mines globally”.

An investigation into the incident has been ordered by the country’s public prosecutor.

The explosion occurred at 9pm local time on Saturday, state media said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian sent their condolences to the victims’ families.

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World