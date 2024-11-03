“I shouldn’t have left, I mean, honestly,” Trump continued. He added, “We did so well, we had such a great—” and then cut himself off. He then immediately noted “so now, every polling booth has hundreds of lawyers standing there”.

The remark echoed what Trump told some aides within days of his 2020 election loss: that he wasn’t going to leave the White House.

“I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide. He told another, “We’re never leaving,” and added: “How can you leave when you won an election?”

Trump never conceded the race to Joe Biden. And his denials that he had lost that election were issued by himself and a ring of mostly outside advisers and lawyers, who pushed every avenue possible to overturn Biden’s victory. Those efforts culminated in an attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021, as Biden’s electoral college victory was being certified.

Hundreds of people have been charged in connection with that attack. Trump has been indicted in Georgia and by a federal special counsel in connection with his efforts to stay in power.

Trump also complained about a series of recent polls. His campaign had sent out a memo suggesting a Des Moines Register poll of Iowa showing Trump losing the state by four points and a new batch of New York Times/Siena College polls of battleground states were incorrect.

Trump, however, took the complaints to a different level. He spent nearly 20 minutes trying to instil doubts about the election, reviving a host of baseless claims of widespread fraud that he made in 2020.

He claimed that voting machines would be hacked, that elections needed to be called by 11pm Tuesday night and that efforts to extend polling hours to allow more people to vote – something his own party has pushed for in Pennsylvania – were tantamount to fraud.

Trump, while riffing, also pointed to the protective glass encasing him now at outdoor rallies since he survived the assassination attempt in Butler. “To get to me, somebody would have to shoot through fake news, and I don’t mind that much, ‘cause, I don’t mind. I don’t mind,” he said, as some in the crowd laughed and howled.

