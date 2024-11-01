Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Barricades and bulletproof glass: US communities prepare for election day

By Dan Barry
New York Times·
9 mins to read
Protective boulders were placed outside the building that houses Luzerne County’s Bureau of Elections. Photo / Ruth Fremson, The New York Times

Protective boulders were placed outside the building that houses Luzerne County’s Bureau of Elections. Photo / Ruth Fremson, The New York Times

With the spectre of political violence looming, the Department of Homeland Security has advised hundreds of communities on election safety. Luzerne County, Pennsylvania is at the centre of the unrest.

With northeastern Pennsylvania awash again in the reds and oranges of a dazzling autumn, workers recently planted boulders around a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World