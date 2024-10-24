Home / World

For Trump, a lifetime of scandals heads toward a moment of judgment

New York Times
16 mins to read

No major party presidential candidate, much less president, in American history has been accused of wrongdoing so many times.

When the history of the 2024 election is written, one of the iconic images illustrating it will surely be the mug shot taken of Donald Trump after one of his four indictments, staring into the camera with his signature glare. It is an image not of shame but of defiance, the image of a man who would be a convicted

