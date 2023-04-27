Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

In searing detail, Donald Trump’s accuser tells her story

New York Times
By: Benjamin Weiser , Lola Fadulu , Kate Christobek and Karen Zraick
8 mins to read
E. Jean Carroll said her encounter with the former president decades ago marked the end of her romantic life. Photo / Jefferson Siegel, The New York Times

E. Jean Carroll said her encounter with the former president decades ago marked the end of her romantic life. Photo / Jefferson Siegel, The New York Times

E. Jean Carroll, who says Donald Trump raped her, told a chilling story on the stand. The former president harangued her from outside the courtroom.

Writer E. Jean Carroll on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time) told

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World