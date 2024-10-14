Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A frustrated Donald Trump lashes out behind closed doors over money

By Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher
New York Times·
8 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump before taking the stage at a campaign rally in New York in September. Trump held a fund-raising dinner in his Manhattan penthouse apartment later in the month, during which he tore through a long and bitter list of grievances. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump before taking the stage at a campaign rally in New York in September. Trump held a fund-raising dinner in his Manhattan penthouse apartment later in the month, during which he tore through a long and bitter list of grievances. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Donald Trump is feeling aggrieved, unappreciated by donors and fenced in by security concerns in the final stretch of the race.

Donald Trump took his seat at the dining table in his triplex penthouse apartment atop Trump Tower on the last Sunday in September, alongside some of the most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World