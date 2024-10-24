Advertisement
Donald Trump’s allies revive voting machine conspiracy theories with a blitz of lawsuits

By Danny Hakim, Nick Corasaniti and Alexandra Berzon
New York Times·
8 mins to read
A voting machine seen during early voting at a polling station in Black Mountain, North Carolina. A Georgia judge dismissed one Republican lawsuit this month, calling the security concerns about voting machines it raised “purely hypothetical.” Photo / Jim Watson, AFP

The former president and his closest allies are returning to debunked claims about hacked machines as they prepare to contest the vote next month.

It has been nearly four years since a parade of judges dismissed wild claims from Donald Trump and his associates about hacked election machines and a

