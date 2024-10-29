Home / World

Where’s Ivanka? Trump’s daughter distances herself from politics

By Jesse McKinley
New York Times·
13 mins to read

Donald Trump’s oldest daughter and former top aide was once one of his most prominent campaign surrogates. Lately, she’s noticeably absent.

Ivanka Trump has been surfing. She’s posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, and attended a Formula One party in Miami in a race-car red dress. She took a dip with her children in a hot tub, hung out with Kim Kardashian in Malibu, and smiled alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, at the Acropolis.

The one place Trump hasn’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World