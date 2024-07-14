Reactions from government leaders were pouring in shortly after a shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday afternoon, with Democrats and Republicans alike denouncing the violence.
“There is no place in America for this kind of violence,” President Joe Biden said in remarks from the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, police department. “It’s sick. It cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”
Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Trump in November’s general election, said he did not have all the details on others in the audience who might have been injured. When asked whether he thought the shooting was an assassination attempt, Biden said, “I have an opinion, but I don’t have all the facts.”
Trump’s rally “should have been able to be conducted peacefully without any problem,” said Biden, who is spending the weekend at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican, Louisiana) also thanked law enforcement and offered his prayers.
“This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned,” Johnson tweeted.
A spokesperson for Biden’s campaign, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview plans, said the team was “working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican, Kentucky) called the shooting “despicable”.
“Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally,” he tweeted. “We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (Democrat, NY) said he was “relieved” that Trump was declared safe.
“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” Schumer posted on X. “Political violence has no place in our country.”
Former President George W Bush, a Republican, called the shooting “cowardly.”
“Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life,” he said on X. “And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”
Vice-president Kamala Harris said she was “relieved that he is not seriously injured.”
“We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting,” she posted on X. “… We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”