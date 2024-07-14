He said he was returning to his phone to get an updated briefing from federal agencies.

“I hope I get to speak to him tonight,” Biden said as he ended his remarks.

On social media, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat, NY) said he was sending his “thoughts and prayers” to Trump.

“I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable,” he posted on X.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican, Louisiana) also thanked law enforcement and offered his prayers.

“This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned,” Johnson tweeted.

The Secret Service tend to Donald Trump on stage after the shooting. Photo / Getty Images

A spokesperson for Biden’s campaign, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview plans, said the team was “working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican, Kentucky) called the shooting “despicable”.

“Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally,” he tweeted. “We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement.”

Donald Trump was rushed off stage. Photo / Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (Democrat, NY) said he was “relieved” that Trump was declared safe.

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” Schumer posted on X. “Political violence has no place in our country.”

Former President George W Bush, a Republican, called the shooting “cowardly.”

Blood could be seen near Donald Trump's ear as he was rushed from the stage at a Pennsylvania rally.

“Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life,” he said on X. “And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”

Vice-president Kamala Harris said she was “relieved that he is not seriously injured.”

“We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting,” she posted on X. “… We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”