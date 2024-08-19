A representative for Swift, who has not made an endorsement this election cycle after backing Joe Biden in 2020, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The mockery from Democrats was swift.

Representative Eric Swalwell of California, appearing on CNN on Monday, said the move would backfire on Trump.

“This genius, over the weekend, decided to poke the eyes of Swifties and suggest that Taylor Swift is endorsing him,” Swalwell said. “They are going to have a marvellous time ruining everything for Donald Trump over the next 78 days.”

A.J. Delgado, a former campaign communications adviser for Trump in 2016 who sued him for wrongful termination, urged a publicist for Swift to clear up the misinformation.

“You’re going to let this go uncorrected?” she wrote on social platform X.

Trump’s tactics marked another twist in his long-running preoccupation with Swift, who earlier this year was the focus of a right-wing meltdown over her political preferences. The fixation of the Make America Great Again movement bubbled up around the Super Bowl, when Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the Kansas Chiefs’ star tight end, won back-to-back titles.

Conspiracy theories proliferated that Swift was a secret agent of the Pentagon and that she was bolstering her fan base in preparation for her endorsement of Biden’s reelection.

At the time, Trump reportedly said that he was more popular than Swift and that it would be disloyal for her to support Biden’s reelection, given that Trump had signed legislation that made it easier for artists to collect royalties when their songs are streamed.

Then, Trump privately complained to a group of House Republicans during a June visit to Capitol Hill that Swift did not endorse him in 2020.

That year, Swift did not hold back her criticism of Trump amid the widespread protests after police in Minneapolis murdered George Floyd.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?,” she wrote on Twitter, now X. ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

