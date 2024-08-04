Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What’s rattling Donald Trump: The size of Kamala Harris’ crowds

New York Times
By Shawn McCreesh
7 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Atlanta. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Atlanta. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

The numbers game is everything to Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris’s first big rally appears to have gotten under his skin.

When former President Donald Trump walked onto the stage at his rally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World