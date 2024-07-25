Home / World
Premium

Kamala Harris narrows gap against Donald Trump in new poll

9 minutes to read
New York Times
By Shane Goldmacher, Ruth Igielnik and Camille Baker

Vice President Kamala Harris begins a 103-day sprint for the presidency in a virtual tie with former President Donald Trump, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, as her fresh candidacy was quickly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World