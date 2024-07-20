Former president Donald Trump is set to hold his first rally since his attempted assassination at another campaign event, joined by his newly announced running mate, J.D. Vance.
Trump and Vance, the Republican senator from Ohio, are expected to speak Saturday evening at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, appearing exactly one week after a gunman opened fire at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pa. with an AR-style rifle. The attack killed one audience member, injured others and left Trump with a bloody ear, instantly creating a shocking and iconic election-year scene in which Trump pumped his fist and shouted “Fight!” as Secret Service officers rushed him offstage.
Now, Trump is coming off his formal nomination at the Republican National Convention in perhaps his strongest political position this campaign cycle, with some Democrats pushing to remove President Biden last-minute from their ticket and Republicans full of optimism.
Despite the violence last week, Trump supporters queued up in long lines early Saturday to hear from their official ticket.
The Grand Rapids event will be Trump and Vance’s first rally as running mates and underscores the Trump team’s hopes that Vance’s Ohio upbringing and populist message will help them win the neighboring swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania. Accepting his nomination for vice president at the GOP convention in Milwaukee this past week, Vance took the stage to Merle Haggard’s “America First” and told a story of family hardship in a small town.